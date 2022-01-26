Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
Tonight: Clear, and colder still. Low 17-20°. Wind: N 3-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny but still cold. High 35-37° Wind: Light.
Thursday Night: Clear, and cold. Low 26°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Snow possible later in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times late. High 40° Wind: N 1-6 mph.
Much colder air returned to Delmarva today, and we have a very cold night ahead. The rest of the week looks quite cold and the weekend may bring significant snow, although it is too soon to say for sure. The Arctic air mass over the area will bring even colder air tonight as skies stay clear and lows drop to around 16-20 degrees by sunrise Thursday. Winds will turn back to the south and be light Thursday as an Arctic high passes across the area.
Thursday looks clear and still quite cold as an Arctic high pressure center passes overhead. Winds will be light with afternoon temps. near 35 degrees. Thursday night will stay clear and cold with lows near 22 degrees. Friday will bring increasing clouds and a light SW wind will bring the afternoon temperatures up to around 40 degrees. Snow is possible late Friday as a low pressure develops off-shore and deepens. The track of this low is still uncertain but it may bring heavy snow to our area, and up the coast to New England Saturday. It is still possible that this low may track east of the area and bring us only a little snow.
In the long-range, a significant snow event is possible Saturday, but it is too soon to be specific. There is a 75% chance of at least 2-4 inches, and a 60% probability of 4 inches or more across much of Delmarva. I will be able to give more precise snowfall forecasts by later Thursday. Look for a cold weekend no matter what with afternoon temperatures staying around freezing and lows from 25 Saturday to 17 Sunday. It will stay unusually cold into Monday, with afternoon high temps. only in the upper 30's. There are strong signs of a warmer weather pattern for the first 7-10 days of February.
The average high for later January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.