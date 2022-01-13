Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and not as cold. Low 34°. Wind: Light North.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Windy PM High 47-49° Wind: N 14-24 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, and sharply colder. Low 17-19°. Wind: N 14-26+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy and quite cold. High 28-30° Wind: N 14-26 mph.
Winds will be light tonight with clouds lingering. Look for lows near freezing by sunrise Friday. Colder air will arrive by Friday with high temps. around 47-49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and cloud and the winds will increase from the north as a low pressure develops to our east in the Atlantic. No precipitation is expected. Look for wind gusts to over 25 mph by afternoon in open areas. Another Arctic front will pass Friday evening with sharply colder air by sunrise Saturday.
It will be quite cold and windy by early Saturday with lows near 16 degrees as Arctic returns to Delmarva. Temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday, as highs only reach the upper 20's in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Saturday night with lows dipping to the mid teens before sunrise.
In the long-range, a strong low pressure will cross the region Sunday, and bring mainly rain to Delmarva. Northern Delmarva may see snow and rain mixed by Sunday afternoon. There will likely be a major snow event to our west with several inches of snow west of DC and Baltimore. The forecast for Sunday should become clearer by Friday. Look for dry and chilly weather from Monday through Wednesday of next week with afternoon high temps. in the mid 40's.
The average high for early January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.