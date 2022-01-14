Forecast updated on Friday, January 14, 2021, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and sharply colder. Wind chills near zero by sunrise. Low 16-18°. Wind: N/NW 14-28+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy and quite cold. High 27-29° Wind: N 14-27 mph. Wind chills below 14 degrees all day.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, and very cold. Low 16-18°. Wind: NE 4-11 mph.
Sunday: Becoming cloudy with rain developing later PM. Rain mixed with snow at times as it begins. Rainfall of over an inch with winds increasing to 16-30 mph late. High 40-42° Wind: NE/E 12-24+ mph.
A strong Arctic cold front is moving through the area and temperatures will drop rapidly tonight to the upper teens by sunrise Saturday. Winds will gust to over 30 mph tonight with wind chills near zero by sunrise. We should see partly cloudy skies over the area tonight.
It will be quite cold and windy Saturday and temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday, as highs only reach the mid to upper 20's in the afternoon. Look for sunshine Saturday, but clouds will increase slowly Saturday night with lows dipping to the mid to upper teens by sunrise. Wind chills will be below 10 degrees for much of Saturday.
A strong low pressure will cross the region late Sunday, and bring mainly rain to Delmarva. Northern Delmarva may see snow and rain mixed by late Sunday afternoon and temperatures will reach the low 40's at best with upper 30's north of Dover. There will likely be a major snow event to our west with several inches of snow west of DC and Baltimore, and very heavy snow is possible in Western Maryland and NW Virginia/Pennsylvania.
In the long-range, Skies will clear by late Monday with high temps. in the low/mid 40's. Look for chilly weather from Tuesday through Thursday of next week with afternoon high temps. in the upper 30's to lower 40's Tuesday, warming to the upper 40's Wednesday. Some snow flakes might fall late Wednesday night as colder air returns, and high temps. Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30's.
The average high for early January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.