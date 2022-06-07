Forecast updated on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 3:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Much warmer with spotty thundershowers about. Low 69°. Wind: S 8-14 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. Spotty showers and a few storms about. High 86° inland with temps. in the mid 70's near the beaches. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Showers and passing thunderstorms likely. Some thundershowers will produce heavy rainfall. Low 70°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Thursday: Showers and storms about early, then Partly sunny and humid. High 82° inland with temps. in the low 80's near the beaches. Wind: SW/W 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
There will be some widely scattered showers and a few spotty thunderstorms this evening and late tonight as it get more humid and a weak front approaches.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy and we will see some spotty showers and thunderstorms about. Winds will be light from the southwest and afternoon temps. will reach the mid 80's with mid 70's on the beaches. Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely late in the evening and into the overnight hours.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, especially early in the day. Look for temps in the low 80's and SW to west wind at 11-24 mph. A few of the stronger thunderstorms may produce heavier rainfall.
In the long-range, Friday looks less humid and more pleasant with highs near 82 degrees, but passing showers and some heavier thunderstorms will move across the area Saturday as a front passes. Look for afternoon highs in the upper 70's Saturday with mainly cloudy skies. It will be quite humid Saturday with some real downpours early. Look for cooler air and lower humidity behind the front Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will be near 79 to 81 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoons.
The average high for today is 80 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.