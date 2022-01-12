Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, at 10:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear, and not as cold. Low 29-30°. Wind: SW 3-7 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder PM. Breezy PM High 48-49° Wind: S 0-5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, and not as cold. Low 32°. Wind: Light North.
Friday: Partly sunny and windy. Sharply colder after dark. High 45-47° Wind: N 14-26 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
An Arctic high pressure system from Canada has moved to the east of us and a strong southwest wind flow brought milder weather today. Winds will diminish tonight with lows just below freezing by sunrise.
Thursday looks mild with light winds ahead of another Arctic cold front. We should see partly sunny skies and afternoon temps will reach the upper 40's. It will turn colder Thursday night as another strong cold front passes through the area. Winds will be light Thursday night with lows near freezing by sunrise Friday.
Colder air will arrive by Friday with high temps. around 43-44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and cloud and the winds will increase from the north as a low pressure develops to our east in the Atlantic. No precipitation is expected. Look for wind gusts to over 25 mph by afternoon in open areas. Another Arctic front will pass Friday evening.
In the long-range, It will turn sharply colder by early Saturday with lows near 16 and temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday as highs only reach the upper 20's in the afternoon.
A strong low pressure will cross the region Sunday, and bring mainly rain to Delmarva. There will likely be a major snow event to our west with several inches of snow west of DC and Baltimore. The forecast for Sunday should become clearer by Thursday and Friday. Look for dry and chilly weather from Monday through Wednesday of next week with afternoon high temps. in the mid 40's.
The average high for early January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.