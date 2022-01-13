Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 47-51° Winds: Light variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 32-36° Winds: N 5-8 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming sunny. Highs: 44-47° Winds: N 9-17 mph
Friday night: Mostly Clear. Lows: 32-36° Winds: NW 14-17 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 26-28° Low:16-18°
Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of a wintry mix in the afternoon. High: 39-56° Low: 16-19°
Monday: Partly Sunny. Highs: 42-44° Lows: 32-36°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 38-41° Low: 27-30°
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: 45-46° Lows: 25-32°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Thursday Delmarva! Today will be a day with temperatures making it slightly above the average for this time of year. We will be under partly sunny skies to start the day but more clouds make their way into the region ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. There will be an area of low pressure off the coast that will progress northward tonight. Most of the rain from the low will be out to sea but some showers could be seen over our coastal towns late Thursday night into Friday morning.
On Friday there will be a cold front that will move through the area. As the dry cold front progresses out of the region, skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. An area of high pressure for Canada will begin to dip down over Delmarva and bring in the return of high pressure and cooler temperatures as the cold front on Friday which will condition the atmosphere for cold weather once again. The cold front that will cross the area overnight will be a dry cold front and drop temperatures to the upper 20s overnight.
The weekend will start very cold with high temperatures in the upper 20 to low 30s on Saturday. Several models are picking up on a large winter storm. The winter weather will mainly impact the I-95 corridor Sunday night into Monday morning. Here on Delmarva, we will mainly see rain but a wintery mix can’t be ruled out just yet.
The average temperature for early January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.