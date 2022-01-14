Forecast updated on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 4:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins
Today: Mostly cloudy and becoming sunny. Highs: 44-47° Winds: N 9-17 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows: 32-36° Winds: NW 14-17 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 26-28°
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low:16-18°
Sunday: Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. High: 39-56° Low: 16-19°
Monday: Partly Sunny. Rain early. Highs: 42-44° Lows: 32-36°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 38-41° Low: 27-30°
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: 45-46° Lows: 25-32°
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: 34-41° Lows: 31-34°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Friday Delmarva! Today we are going to have another day with above-average temperatures. We will eventually see partly cloudy skies today as temperatures rise from the mid-30s to the upper 40s by the afternoon. It will be a breezy day across the peninsula with wind gusts gusting 35+ mph by this afternoon. We are going the have a blast of cold air in the region tonight as an area of high pressure for Canada will begin to dip down over Delmarva. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper teens.
Saturday will be a bitterly cold day. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s. Throughout the day on Saturday, we will increase in cloud cover making for a mostly cloudy afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Saturday evening will be falling to the low 20s.
Sunday will be a cloudy day with a high chance of rain in the evening hours. The rain will be from the area of low pressure that could produce some significant winter weather for the I-95 corridor. Here on Delmarva, we will see mainly rain. Now, northern parts of Delmarva may see flurries briefly before turning into rain. The rain will continue into early Monday morning.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start on a cloudy note but skies will gradually clear throughout the morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will be making it from the mid-30s to the mid-40s by the afternoon.
The short workweek will see temperatures right around the average with clouds moving into the region as we move into the mid-week.
The average temperature for early January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.