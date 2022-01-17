Tonight: Mostly cloudy, becoming clear. Lows: 28-30° Winds: NW 13-18 mph
Tuesday: Sunny. High: 39-41° Winds: 10-17 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low: 27-31° Winds: Calm
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 48-50° Low: 27-31° Winds: SW 7-16 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Highs: 36-42° Lows: 32-37°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Highs: 27-28° Low: 18-20°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs: 32-37° Lows: 19-27°
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: 34-38° Lows: 12-27°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Monday Delmarva! Today was a windy and cold day with some areas seeing a few flurries throughout the afternoon. Wind gusts made it upwards of 40 mph. Tonight we will have the return of high pressure as skies begin to clear. Tonight we will continue to have breezy conditions and as we wake up tomorrow morning we will be under mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 20s. Although we are starting in the 20sthe wind will make it feel like the mid to upper teens. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny as temperatures make it to the low 40s. Tuesday night will be cold and dry. As we move through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, high pressure will be making its way off the coast
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Throughout the day we will increase in cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front will cross the region overnight into Thursday where temperatures will fall into the morning.
Thursday morning will see temperatures in the mid-30s. The cold front could set off a few rain showers and even some flurries across the area. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s but the evening will be the concern as it relates to temperatures. Thursday evening temperatures will begin to fall from the upper teen to the low 20s. Depending on the amount of rain that will be set off by the cold front, these freezing temps can cause slick conditions on some roadways.
As we move into the end of the workweek and our weekend we will have temperatures that are below average. Starting Friday evening into the day on Saturday we are keeping our eyes out for what could be our next winter weather maker. There are some uncertainties but of course, we will keep everyone updated as the forecast for this weekend develops.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.