Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 25, 2021, at 10:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and much colder. Low 24-27°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny but quite cold. Breezy with wind chills near 20 or below. High 32-34° Wind: N 8-16 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, and colder still. Low 16-19°. Wind: Light.
Thursday: Sunny but still cold. High 35-37°. Wind: SW 1-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Much colder air is moving back into the area tonight, but we reached the mid 40's ahead of the Arctic front today. The week ahead looks quite cold and the weekend may bring snow, although it is still too soon to say for sure. The strong Arctic cold front moving through right now will bring much colder air tonight as skies clear and lows drop to around 25 degrees by sunrise Wednesday. It will stay cold all day Wednesday with high temperatures only near freezing around 3 PM. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph and gives us a wind chill near 20 all day.
Wednesday night will stay cold with lows near 15 degrees and clear skies. Winds will remain light from the north. Thursday looks clear and still quite cold as an Arctic high pressure center passes overhead. Winds will be light with afternoon temps. near 35 degrees. Thursday night will stay clear and cold with lows near 22 degrees.
In the long-range, Clouds will increase Friday with highs near 40 degrees but clouds will lower and snow is possible Friday night into Saturday. A significant snow event is possible but it is too soon to say for sure. Look for a cold weekend no matter what with afternoon temperatures staying around freezing and lows from 25 Saturday to 17 Sunday.
It will stay unusually cold into Monday, with afternoon high temps. only in the mid 30's. There are strong signs of a warmer weather pattern for the first 7-10 days of February.
The average high for later January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.