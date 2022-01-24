Forecast updated on Monday, January 24, 2021, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and not as cold. Low 31-33°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Not as chilly. High 46° Wind: W/NW 6-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, and sharply colder again. Low 22°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Becoming sunny but quite cold. Breezy with wind chills near 20 or below. High 32° Wind: NW/N 8-17 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Milder air reached Delmarva today with high temps. in the low 40's but another Arctic cold front will arrive tomorrow. The week ahead looks quite cold and the weekend may bring snow, although it is too soon to say for sure. A storm track that will keep the NE third of the U.S. cold will last for at least another week, although there are signs that it will shift and milder weather will arrive by early February. The strong Arctic cold front will arrive later Tuesday with much colder air Tuesday night as skies clear and lows drop to around 22 degrees by sunrise Wednesday. It will stay cold all day Wednesday with high temperatures only near freezing around 3 PM. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph and gives us a wind chill near 20 all day.
Wednesday night will stay cold with lows near 15 degrees and clear skies. Winds will remain light from the north. Thursday looks clear and still quite cold as an Arctic high pressure center passes overhead. Winds will be light with afternoon temps. near 35 degrees. Thursday night will stay clear and cold with lows near 22 degrees.
In the long-range, Skies will stay sunny Thursday with highs only in the mid 30's. Clouds will increase Friday with highs near 40 degrees but clouds will lower and snow is possible Friday night into Saturday. A significant snow event is possible but it is too soon to say for sure. Look for a cold weekend no matter what with afternoon temperatures staying around freezing and lows from 25 Saturday to 17 Sunday. It will stay unusually cold into Monday, with afternoon high temps. only in the mid 30's.
The average high for later January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.