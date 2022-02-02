Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. Near zero visibility possible at times. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&