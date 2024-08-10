DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A few showers and areas of fog early, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore, then mostly sunny. Winds light from the west. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with mid 80s at the beach.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible, mainly to the south. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower south. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower south. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a stray shower south. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We've closed the books on "Debby", but some folks on the Lower Eastern Shore are still dealing with some showers associated with the cold front it's dragging across the Mid-Atlantic this morning.
That cold front will continue to move away from Delmarva Saturday before stalling out near the Va./N.C. state line today. In it's wake, drier high pressure will build in from the north. Winds will be generally light from the northwest, except along the Atlantic Coast where a seabreeze could develop shifting winds to a southeasterly direction.
With that front stalled just to the south of Delmarva, a few impulses of energy will travel along the boundary in the coming days. For most of Delmarva, there will be no effects, with skies mostly sunny Sunday through next Friday. However, there could be increased cloudiness with a chance of showers, mainly on the Eastern Shore of Virginia Saturday night.
Timing out these impulses will be difficult, but again, most of Delmarva stays dry with comfortable temperatures and humidity; afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Shower chances with any energy impulse will mainly be confined to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, but we can't rule out a shower making its way up to the Lower Eastern Shore. These showers should not have a huge effect on any outdoor plans.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for August 17 - August 23.
In the Tropics:
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high, 80 percent chance of development over the next several days as it tracks toward the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean. Should it become a named storm, its name would be "Ernesto."
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.