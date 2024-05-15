Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers the first half of the day. Windy. Highs: 58-66. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy with lingering drizzle possible. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NE-N 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a couple stray showers possible. Most of us will be dry. Breezy. Highs: 60-68. Winds: NE-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with possible drizzle especially closer to the beach. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NE-N 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible in the evening hours. Highs: 65-73. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Rain continues to fall early this morning and will slowly begin to taper off as we work into this afternoon. It will be a cool and dreary day with some lingering showers and drizzle possible as the wind turns in off the Atlantic. This wind from the east will cool things off significantly with highs only reaching the 60s for highs inland with the beach towns stuck in the 50s. This chance of a few lingering showers and drizzle will linger into tonight as the low will start to depart and the wind will turn more out of the northeast as we head into Thursday.
Thursday brings a little more sunshine for central and western parts of Delmarva with temperatures stuck in the 60s for most places with that wind coming in from the north and northeast. Friday will be a dry and warmer day as the wind shifts more from the west and this will push temperatures into the 60s and 70s. There are still a lot of question marks about the weekend forecast as there is a lot of movement still happening within the modeling as of this morning. Right now, I am tweaking things and putting a chance of scattered showers and a few storms possible on Saturday evening and Saturday night as a storm approaches from the south and west and will bring some rain into the forecast for Sunday. This could still shift and I expect it to move a few more times…and we will fine tune the forecast.
Early next week looks dry and warmer as high pressure settles into the region with highs back up into the 80s. A chance of a few showers / storms are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening with a weak cold front that will not do much to shift the forecast into later next week.