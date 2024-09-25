Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a period of rain possible through the morning hours. A few showers are possible later this afternoon, but most will dry out. Highs: 72-78. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some fog possible to settle by dawn in places. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a couple stray showers possible. The majority of us will be dry. Highs: 75-83. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 67-73. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Some of this rain will be in the form of tropical downpours. Highs: 70-77. Winds: S-SE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 75-83. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday will be a wet start to the day as the front is finally beginning to push north this morning so we are expecting a period of light to moderate rain and we try to get about to and from work and school. There are indications that as we get to the lunch hour and into the afternoon that things will simmer down with just the chance of a few lingering showers later today. Otherwise, it will remain partly to mostly cloudy…but warmer with temperatures into the 70s as the humidity continues to go up. As the boundary continues to slowly push to our north…conditions will improve slightly overnight with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for morning temperatures as the warmer air settles into the area.
Thursday looks to be a drier day with the cold front sitting to our west and the warm front to our north. I still believe we will be stuck in the clouds enough to hold off our temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs. If we see more sunshine across the area, don’t be surprised if someone does take a run at 90 degrees…wouldn’t be shocking. The clouds will increase on Thursday evening and night again as we await another rain chance for Friday.
Watching the tropics as Helene heads into the Gulf of Mexico and will make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida by Thursday evening and will disrupt the weather pattern a bit. The moisture from this storm will be fed into our neck of the woods and interact with the front nearby and bring us some rain chances for Friday into Friday night. This will allow for some tropical downpours on Friday before the rain chances taper off into Saturday morning.
The upper-level low that catches Helene and moves it west is expected to move across Delmarva on Sunday and will provide the chance of a few more rain showers.