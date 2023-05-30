Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. The farther south you live, the more likely you are to see the rain. Windy. Highs: 64-72. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms early, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 54-62. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 67-77. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
This area of low pressure continues to be blocked out of the main flow in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. This will keep rain chances in the forecast throughout the day today. Be prepared for another day where we are stuck in the clouds and drizzly at times when the rain isn’t falling. When the rain does fall, it could be moderate to heavy at times and we could even see a few storms develop as well if we see any sunshine in places. As the low slowly moves by to our south and falls apart on Wednesday, we will still see some spotty showers and storms develop until the low is completely off the coast. Temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s over the next few days while we deal with this low.
High pressure will slowly take control of the forecast as we work our way into late week and the weekend. It will be a warmer end to the week where we could see temperatures into the 80s on Thursday and Friday with a few of us flirting with 90 degrees for the first time on Friday. A backdoor cold front arrives on Saturday and will cool us off heading into the Sunday. It may produce a couple showers and storms late Saturday into Saturday night, but as of right now, I am keeping the entire forecast dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be in the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine both days.
Another unsettled weather pattern could set up for early next week with a closed low over the top of us and keeping rain chances in the cards from Tuesday - Thursday.