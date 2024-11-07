DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly to mostly clear. A chance for a few light showers or rumbles of thunder in the evening, mainly south of Salisbury. Lows around 50°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers late. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Some showers early, then clearing. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 40°F.
Drought conditions have significantly worsened on Delmarva with the release of the latest Drought Monitor, which now shows nearly all of the peninsula under "Severe Drought" conditions. Rain is unlikely through Saturday.
A cold front is crossing Delmarva this afternoon. Most cloud cover ahead of the front moved quickly to our south. The cold front has mainly been dry, although a few light showers are possible this evening, with the greatest chances on the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. No significant rainfall is expected from any showers, except for brief downpours in any thunderstorms that could develop (but this is not too likely.)
High pressure builds back in for the latter part of the week, with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be a little cooler than Thursday, but still quite warm, in the low 70s. Another dry cold front crosses Delmarva late on Friday which will bring seasonable temperatures on Saturday, in the low 60s.
Another frontal system arrives on Sunday, and confidence is slowly growing that this front will bring some appreciable rain to Delmarva, although it's not likely to break the drought. Timing of any rain is shaping up to be Sunday night into Monday morning. Several rounds of significant rainfall will be needed to alleviate the unseasonably dry conditions.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation near normal between November 14 and November 20.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Rafael" continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to slowly move west over water and slowly dissipate. It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical low could develop north of the Greater Antilles; the development chance is a low 20 percent.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.