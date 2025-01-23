DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing late. Lows in the mid to upper teens.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A light northwest wind. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
While temperatures will remain unseasonably chilly through the end of the week, they won't be as dangerously cold as the past few days.
After a coastal low moves away this evening, skies will clear. A slightly more humid air mass has moved into the Mid-Atlantic region, which will limit how cold it gets tonight. It is looking like dewpoints will be in the low to mid teens, so with clear skies and light winds, I'm expecting lows to fall into the mid to upper teens.
Chilly high pressure builds in for Friday with a northwest breeze suppressing afternoon highs down to the mid to upper 30s despite lots of sunshine.
A weak and dry cold front will transit Delmarva late Friday, reinforcing chilly air on Saturday, which again, despite sunshine, will see afternoon highs only in the mid 30s.
Winds finally shift back to a more southerly direction late Saturday, which will mean that temperatures on Sunday will finally return to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 40s.
Upper troughing will keep Delmarva in between two streams of active weather, one stream to our north and one to our south. This will mean mainly dry and seasonable weather through at least mid-week.