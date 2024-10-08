DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Increasing clouds. Chance of a shower late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
Despite the fact we do need some rain on Delmarva, we will enjoy some comfortable early fall weather through the coming weekend.
A weak cold front transited Delmarva on Monday, reinforcing dry air over the region.
As high pressure has built in in the wake of the front, we'll see mostly sunny skies continue through Wednesday, with pleasant temperatures rising into the mid 70s, both inland and at the beach, as winds will be generally from the west at 5 to 15 mph.
Another dry cold front will swing across Delmarva Wednesday night, and this will bring much cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will see sunshine and highs only in the mid 60s. In fact on Friday morning, some of Delmarva could wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s. Friday afternoon will see mid to upper 60s under sunshine. We are likely to notice some high cloud overspreading Delmarva on Thursday and Friday, especially on the Lower Eastern Shore and over Virginia. This cloud cover will be associated with the extreme northern periphery of Hurricane "Milton". "Milton" will not be a direct threat to Delmarva, but it will likely keep dangerous surf and rip currents at the beaches Thursday through the weekend as the storm passes well to our south.
High pressure remains in charge through the weekend with warmer temperatures rising into the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance of rain could come with a stronger cold front Monday into Tuesday, however our longer-range guidance is again suggesting that moisture will be in short supply, and that we'll again mainly just see a reinforcing shot of refreshingly cool air, although at this point I don't want to rule out a few showers late Monday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation below normal for October 14 - October 20.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Milton" is a major hurricane and is still forecast to make a landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Devastating storm surge and flooding rainfall is possible anywhere from Florida's Big Bend down to Fort Myers and Naples.
Tropical Storm "Leslie" is forecast to stay well out to sea and is not a direct threat to the U.S. East coast.
A disturbance near the Bahamas has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the coming week. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde islands has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming an organized system in the coming week. It is not an immediate threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.