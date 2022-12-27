Forecast updated on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 3:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 23-25°. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. High 48°. Winds: SW 4-11 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low 28-30°. Winds: SW 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 53-54°. Winds: SW 6-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with another freeze as lows dip into the mid 20's. Winds will be light. High pressure will move east of the area on Wednesday and a SW wind will return at 6-11 mph by afternoon. The SW wind flow will bring back milder air and high temperatures should be near 48 degrees by 2 PM. It should be sunny all day Wednesday.
Thursday looks sunny and it will be milder with a SW breeze continuing and temps. will reach the LOW TO mid 50's! A high pressure ridge aloft will build over the area and the cold Arctic air will be replaced by milder Pacific air for the rest of the year!
In the longer range: Milder pacific air will flood almost all of North America by the end of 2022 as the storm track pattern makes a dramatic change. Temps. will be near 57-59° by Friday!
New Year's weekend looks very mild, and cloudy, with afternoon temps. near 62 degrees Saturday and Sunday! There will be some scattered showers in the area Saturday and a few lingering showers are possible on New Year's Day (Sunday). Skies will clear Monday but it will stay mild with temps. in the mid 50's and climb to near 60 by Tuesday.
The average low for late December is 30°, with a high temp. of 47°.