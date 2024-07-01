Forecast updated on Monday, 1 July 2024, at 3:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Tuesday looks nice as a dry Canadian air mass remains over the region and Wednesday will be pleasant as well. The heat will rebuild by the 4th, with a hot and muggy weather pattern lasting into next week. There will be some pop-up afternoon storms around Friday and Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 62°. Wind: N 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and very pleasant with low humidity. High 82-83°. Wind: E 3-7 mph. Beaches stay in the mid 70's all day.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cool for July! Low 60-62°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 84-85°. Wind: SE/S 3-9 mph. Beaches stay in the mid/upper 70's all day.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the region. Low temps will be in the low 60's by daybreak. Winds will be light from the north..
Tuesday looks sunny, and it will remain mild and dry. The afternoon temps. will reach 82 degrees and winds will be from NE at 3-8 mph. An afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 74 degrees by 2 PM. The humidity will stay low with a dry feel to the air.
Wednesday will be sunny , and a little warmer as winds turn back to the southeast. It will start to feel more humid by evening. The afternoon temps. will reach 84-85 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 75 degrees by 2 PM.
n the long-range: Thursday will be much hotter with highs in the low 90's and high humidity. Winds will increase from the S/SW at 6-14 mph during the afternoon. Friday through Sunday will be hot and humid with some scattered afternoon storms around in the afternoons. Look for afternoon temps. in the low 90's and lows in the low to mid 70's.
The average low for early July is 67° and the high is 87°.