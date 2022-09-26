Forecast updated on Friday, September 26, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear with some clouds passing by. Cooler by sunrise. Low 53°. Wind: NW 3-9 mph. Winds a little higher near open water.
Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Breezy PM with lower humidity. High 75°. Wind: W 7-16 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 48°. Wind: NW 2-7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, and cooler. Breezy PM. High 71°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with winds from the NW at under 10 mph. Lowest temps. will be in the mid 50's by sunrise. A large Canadian high pressure system will moved down over the Great Lakes Tuesday and bring more dry air to the NE U.S. We will see sunshine with just some scattered clouds. It will be cooler with lower humidity as dew points drop into the 40's.
Wednesday will be cooler with sunshine and a NW breeze. Morning lows will dip into the upper 40's away from the water. The afternoon temps. will be below the average for late September, and most spots will see highs around 71 degrees. Look for a steady wind from the NW at 11-15 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long range, we will see more sunshine Thursday and it will be on the cool side with temps. around 69 degrees. Winds will stay from the north at 8-14 mph Thursday afternoon. Friday looks dry with increasing clouds and temps. again reaching 70 degrees in the afternoon.
Clouds will increase over the weekend with rain possible as early as Friday evening. The rain may be from the remains of Hurricane Ian and the track of this system after landfall is quite uncertain today. This means the weekend forecast has low confidence and may change. Showers are also possible into Monday and temps. will likely be in the low 70's.
The average high for today is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.