Forecast updated on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We had a lovely sunny April day across all of Delmarva, and more sunshine is on the way with a warming trend later in the week. It will turn windy tomorrow though and Small Craft Advisories are posted for all area waters.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 46°. Wind: W/SW 3-9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, and windy. High 68°. Wind: SW/W 14-28 mph. Beaches will stay near 68° in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cool Light winds. Low 43-45°. Wind: SW 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity and breezy PM. High 70°. Wind: W 11-20 mph. Beaches will stay near 70° in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with light winds. Look fo rlows in the mid 40's by sunrise.
Tuesday will bring more sunshine with a gusty west wind developing. The SW to West wind with low humidity will mean an elevated fire danger across Delmarva. This is especially true because of the lack of any real rainfall in the past 7 days. Look for temperatures to reach 68 degrees by mid-afternoon, and the coast will be the same with the cool ocean air held well offshore by the strong west to SW winds. Wind gusts to over 30 mph are likely Tuesday afternoon. Look for clear skies Tuesday night with light winds and lows near 43 degrees.
Wednesday will bring more sun and it will turn breezy with winds gusting to 20 mph. Afternoon temps. will nudge 70 degrees in most spots. There will still be an elevated fire danger Wednesday.
In the long range: Warmer weather will arrive Thursday and Friday with sunshine and a westerly breeze. Look for PM temps. near 82 Thursday and in the mid 80's Friday. Saturday will turn more humid with temps. near 80 degrees but a cool front will bring rain and thundershowers Sunday. Sunday PM temps. will be around 70 degrees. Look for cooler weather with sunshine behind a cold front Monday, with afternoon temps. in the mid 60's.
The average low for mid-March is 48°, with a high temp. of 67°.