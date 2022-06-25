DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Generally light breezes from the south. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beaches.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and mild. Isolated low-lying fog possible. Light winds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Sunny and warm. Winds from the south could be a little gusty on the water. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather on Delmarva through Sunday night. This means mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 80s, although with a light breeze from the south, it'll be just enough to knock temperatures at the Atlantic Beaches down in to the low 80s. During the overnight hours, we'll have clear skies and light winds. The humdity will be low, but might just be enough near the ground for some isolated areas of low-lying fog to develop around sunrise Sunday.
Our next chance of rain will arrive on Monday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This does not look like a major rain or thunderstorm-maker for Delmarva, and as of Saturday morning, guidance is not indicating a severe thunderstorm threat. However, be ready for some showers that could have some gusty downpours, mainly Monday afternoon and evening.
Then high pressure builds back into the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva for much of the rest of the week, which is a mostly good news, maybe a little bit of a bad news situation.
The good news is that Delmarva will enjoy mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will be a little cooler Tuesday, in the upper 70s, but as the high situates itself over our region, temperatures will warm nicely into the low 80s on Wednesday, to near 90°F by Friday.
The cold front from this coming Monday will stall out to our south, so any extended periods of wet weather will be confined to the Carolinas. We don't have any drought conditions on Delmarva, but abnormally dry conditions exist in parts of Maryland and Virginia west of the Chesapeake, as well as in southern New Jersey. It's possible we could see some of those abnormally dry conditions expand into Delmarva in the next drought monitor update this coming Thursday.
In the tropics, we have two areas of interest. One is located off the U.S. Gulf Coast, has only a low chance of development, and is not a threat to Delmarva. The other is located well out into the Atlantic Ocean, and has a medium chance of development as it makes its way toward the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean later this coming week. This also is not an immediate threat to Delmarva, but we'll be watching it.