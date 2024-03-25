Forecast Updated on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 35-44. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NE 5-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-46. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs: 58-65. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain. Some of this rain is heavy at times. Breezy. Highs: 48-58. Winds: E-NE 10-25+ mph.
We get a nice start to our workweek with some sunshine at times throughout the day today. We have a ridge of high pressure in control of the weather that is sandwiched between two different areas of low pressure. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of us today, but the wind out there will make things feel colder. The wind picks up again later this afternoon with some wind gusts over 30 mph at times today.
We stay dry into Tuesday with temperatures a touch warmer with highs into the mid 50s for most of us before things start to change later this week. Our wet weather pattern returns into Wednesday with just the chance of a few showers by later in the afternoon and evening hours. The problem is that a new area of low pressure develops along a stalling front and runs right over the top of Delmarva on Thursday with rain chances and some of this rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. It does not look for Opening Day for the Orioles and the Phillies on Thursday with this rain on the way. The best plan would be to move it to Friday when there will be sunshine, but a cool and windy day.
We are dry to start the Easter weekend with sunshine before more rain chances enter the forecast on Easter Sunday at the moment. This may lead us into another unsettled weather pattern with more rain possible into early next week. The more things change…the more they stay the same.