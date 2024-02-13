DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clearing skies. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s.
Valentines Day: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Windy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph at times. Highs in the mid 40s, butfeeling like the mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. More clouds and a few showers are possible Thursday night. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 20 percent, mainly overnight into Friday morning.
Friday: Chance of a brief shower early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Some snow showers possible in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
President's Day: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
The storm system that brought a few periods of heavy rain and even some snow showers to northern portions of Delmarva is taking its leave.
Whether it's fortunate or unfortunate, depending on your perspective, the majority of the heavy snow stayed to the north of Delmarva.
High pressure is now building into the Mid-Atlantic from the west. This will mean skies will gradually clear Tuesday night, but it will be windy.
By Wednesday (Valentine's Day), skies should be mainly sunny, but the pressure gradient formed by the building high and departing low will cause gusty northwest winds that will keep afternoon highs suppressed in the mid 40s, but feeling like the 30s with the windy conditions.
Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be within a few degrees of seasonable. There are a few areas of uncertainty, though.
A weak cold front could bring some increased clouds and a chance of some showers late Thursday into Friday morning. This is not expected to be a significant weather event.
Longer range guidance is now suggesting that a low pressure system could bring a chance for snow late Friday into Saturday morning. Guidance is suggesting a few inches of snow accumulation for northern Delmarva, but given how temperatures Friday night are only expected to fall to around freezing, I wouldn't want to speculate on any snow accumulations until we get a little closer to this event.
The rest of the coming weekend should be dry and seasonable.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 20 - February 26.