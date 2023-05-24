DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Winds from the northeast could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Memorial Day: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Dry and refreshingly cool weather will dominate the weather headlines on Delmarva before some showers for the Memorial Day weekend.
On Wednesday, high pressure is in control, and we'll have partly cloudy skies, with some high clouds filtering out the sunshine when it does appear. Temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in upper 70s.
A weak cold front will swing through the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday night. This front will be dry, and won't have any rain come with it, but we'll have some overnight clouds that could linger into Thursday morning.
Of more significance with this cold front will be some cooler air and breezy conditions to wrap up the work week. Skies on Thursday afternoon will become mostly sunny, but with a gusty northeasterly breeze, high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s, and the beaches will be kept in the 60s.
A similar story for Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a northeasterly breeze keeping Delmarva on the cooler side, with afternoon highs perhaps a few degrees milder, in the low to mid 70s.
The big thing on everyone's minds, however, is the Memorial Day holiday, with lots of outdoor observances, and the "unofficial start of summer."
A low pressure system will develop off the South Carolina/Georgia coast late in the week and slowly move inland into the Carolinas by Saturday. At this point, it looks like Saturday will be dry, but with increasing clouds.
Then we introduce quite a bit of uncertainty into the forecast, with one model bringing us shower chances Sunday through Tuesday, but another model keeping Delmarva dry for the weekend.
At this point, the only conclusion we can draw is that Memorial Day weekend won't be a washout, but we'll be watching for some shower chances that could briefly interrupt our outdoor observances of the holiday. Watch this space for updates over the next 72-96 hours.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for May 31-June 6.