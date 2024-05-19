DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and seasonable. A few areas of patchy fog possible late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Monday: A few areas of patchy fog early, then a mix of clouds and sun. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a chance for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and downpours. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Good Sunday morning!
An upper trough that brought some mostly light showers to parts of Delmarva on Saturday remains draped over the Eastern Seaboard. This will mean mainly cloudy skies over Delmarva on Sunday, although I think some peeks of sun are not out of the question by Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s, although some low 70s are not out of the question if we can get some more peeks of sun our way.
The trough will slowly move away to the east overnight as a weak area of high pressure builds in from the northwest. Skies will slowly clear overnight, which could lead to the development of some patchy fog by sunrise Monday. I'm not expecting widespread fog, though, just some of those low-lying fog banks that could occasionally reduce visibility.
As high pressure continues to build in on Monday, skies will slowly clear, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. This will also mark the start of a warming trend, although highs will still be about 5 degrees below normal.
Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s by Wednesday.
Latest guidance is suggesting that a cold front will be a little slower to transit Delmarva on Thursday. With this front will come showers and a decent chance for some thunderstorms. There will be a good amount of instability, so a few severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out, however confidence low at this time. Timing of the showers and storms looks likely to be Thursday afternoon and evening.
Skies will briefly clear Friday before another round of showers on Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for May 26 - June 1.