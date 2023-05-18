Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Turning partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers arriving by morning. Lows: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 70-78. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Lingering clouds and maybe a shower early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 72-77. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
High pressure in control of the weather forecast for the next couple of days. With the high sitting off to our north, the predominant wind will be from the east today and tomorrow. This will limit temperatures with that flow coming in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region. It will also be significantly cooler at the beach with highs in the low 60s both days because of the wind. As we move through Friday, the clouds will start to increase ahead of our next weather maker.
The weekend forecast is a bit of a complicated one since two systems will be interacting with each other to determine the chances for rain we will have on Saturday. An area of low pressure is going to develop along the Carolina coast and as the high departs and moves out of the way, the low will then run up the coast. Depending on how far off the coast the low gets will determine our rain chances for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. A cold front out of Canada will come into contact with the system at the same time and should act as the driving mechanism for the low when we get to Saturday night. If the front takes it and kicks it north and west quickly, it will be a rain chance for Saturday and we dry out for Sunday. If the low tries to erode the front before it moves north and east, it will slow down the system and linger rain chances into Sunday. This is a forecast that will need fine tuning for the next couple of days. At this moment, pencil me in for a rain and storm chance on Saturday and Saturday night with a drier day on Sunday.
Once this system moves through the region, a massive ridge of high pressure ( and I mean MASSIVE ) will control the forecast for most of next week with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures!