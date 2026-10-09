Forecast Updated on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy with rain arriving by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SE 20-40+ mph.
Monday: Lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, it becomes partly to mostly cloudy by later in the day. Highs: 68-75. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
It’s a touch cooler this morning out the door as the slight wind shift that occurred on Thursday has ushered in a bit of a different air mass across the area. Overall, it is still a rather nice day to end the week as we will see a mostly sunny sky. I expect to see high clouds to mix in with the sun throughout the day with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 70s for highs. We will continue to mix in more and more cloud cover overnight tonight as temperatures only fall back into the 50s overnight (60 at the beach) as the breeze will start to pick up into Saturday.
On Saturday we will start to see the clouds on the increase as we see our rain chances starting to go up as we head into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the low 70s inland…60s at the beach with the breeze that continues to increase from the southeast. The clouds will continue to thicken up into the evening hours before the rain starts to arrive by the early morning hours of Sunday.
Hurricane Isaias will make landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast by Friday night into early Saturday and the remnants of this storm will deliver another chance of rain to our area by the second half of the weekend. At the moment, the timing of the storm looks to be an all day Sunday into early on Monday affair where we could pick up on an additional 1.00-2.00” of rain on top of all the rain we have seen over the last several weeks and in some places we may see locally heavier amounts. This should be the end of the drought on Delmarva once we get to the next drought monitor next week. The wind will also be a big factor as we will see some wind gusts during the day on Sunday to as high as 40+ mph at times at the beach, inland locations could see some wind gusts to 30+ mph.
There are hints of another front that swings through on Tuesday which may lead to a few evening showers and a slight cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Another front may be in the cards for us later in the week next week to bring us more showers and storms. There is a lot of uncertainty about this with the models all over the place, so we will keep you posted as next week's forecast comes into focus.