Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain showers starting in the early morning hours. Breezy. Lows: 38-44. Winds: SW-W 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Early rain showers will transition to light snow throughout the morning and will continue into the early afternoon hours. We may see a light accumulation of snow across most of the area if we see it snow for a long enough period of time. Becoming mostly cloudy and windy by late in the day. Highs: 34-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with the arrival of wintry weather possible during the overnight period. Breezy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NE-N 10-25+ mph.
High pressure takes control of the weather today with temperatures staying below average for this time of year…in the 30s and low 40s. The breeze will be up for the first half of the day, so there will be a pretty good bite to the air as the wind chill values this morning will be in the 10s and low 20s. We should get a little break from the wind for a period of time tonight before it starts to pick up again by Wednesday morning.
Winds will turn out of the west and southwest on Wednesday leading to some warmer temperatures as highs climb into the 40s and even a few low 50s. We will start to see the clouds on the increase starting from the morning hours of Wednesday as our first weather maker arrives for the week.
A cold front arrives early on Thursday which will start as rain showers across the region as temperatures overnight will actually hold in the 30s and 40s. As the front moves across Delmarva, the temperatures will drastically begin to crash as much colder air dives in from Canada. It will allow the rain to transition to light snow throughout the day on Thursday.
If the temperatures crash fast enough and we see this period of snow will be a prolonged snow event, we could pick up on some accumulations of snow during the day on Thursday. We are not talking a big amount of snow, but enough that it could make for some tricky travel with temperatures falling. A strong high out of Canada pulls down some very cold air to wrap up the work week with highs in the 20s and 30s for Friday.
An area of low pressure will develop along the arctic front that will stall to our south and will bring us a possible winter storm over the weekend. The track of the storm will determine how much snow we will see on Delmarva and this part of the puzzle we will have to solve over the next couple of days.