Forecast updated on Friday, 13 September 2024, at 4335 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was another pleasant early fall day across Delmarva, and tomorrow will be much the same. We need rain but will see none through Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 60-63º. Beaches 67°, Wind: NE 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and pleasantly warm PM. High 79-81º inland and 73° on the coast. Wind: NE 6-13 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind NE 7-14 mph PM.
Saturday Night: Clear and cool. Patchy fog toward sunrise. Low 62-63º. Wind: NE 1-7 mph. Beaches stay near 67°.
Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm PM. High 79º inland and 72 on the coast. Wind: NE 7-14 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind NE 8-14 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks mostly fair and pleasant with light NE winds and lows near 60-63 degrees. Winds will be east around 3-7 mph. Winds will be higher near the coast. We will see some areas of fog at sunrise due to the longer nights and the onshore moist flow from the Atlantic.
Saturday looks partly sunny with little change in our weather. Look for a light NE wind at 6-13 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will touch 81 degrees inland and stay near 73º at the coast.
Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy with lows near 63º by sunrise Sunday. We will see some patchy fog by daybreak again on Sunday morning.
Sunday looks much the same with a slight increase in wind and cloud. A large high pressure system will remain to our north with an onshore wind flow continuing. Look for high temps. near 79-80 degrees inland with lows 70's right on the coast. Look for variable clouds during the day with perhaps some cloudy spells. Beaches will stay near 72 degrees through the afternoon with a NE wind at 7-16 mph.
In the long-range: Clouds will increase Monday as a weak upper level low approaches, and temps. will reach 78 degrees. Clouds with some spotty showers are possible Tuesday, with showers more likely through Thursday as a low pressure develops off the coast. Lows will be in the mid 60's.
The average high for early September is 81 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.