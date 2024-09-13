Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&