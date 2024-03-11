Forecast Updated on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 48-55. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
It is a very cool start to our workweek with the strong northwest wind that has been howling all night long. A windy day will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s this afternoon, but the wind will make it feel like the 40s and remind us that it is still winter for another 10 days. High pressure is slowly taking control of the forecast and as that happens, the wind begins to settle down heading into tonight and Tuesday. A big time warm up arrives on Tuesday with the wind coming in from the west with highs jumping up into the 60s.
We stay dry for most of the workweek with temperatures continuing to climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday with highs on Thursday into the 70s. We start to add a little extra cloud cover late on Thursday into Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker which brings a rain chance for Friday evening and Friday night into early on Saturday. Still some questions on how much moisture gets pulled across Delmarva to give a good idea of how much rain could fall on Friday night, but it will be something we will watch.
Once the rain stops early on Saturday, we will be dry for later in the day on Saturday and into St. Patrick's day with highs in the 60s over the weekend. Another chance for rain enters the forecast for Sunday night into Monday which will bring a blast of cooler air. The models are suggesting another wet weather pattern establishing for next week, which I really hope isn’t the case. We will keep you updated as we fine tune the forecast….