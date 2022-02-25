Forecast updated on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27-28. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and cold. High 40-42°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27-29. Wind: Light.
Sunday: Mainly sunny and not as chilly PM. High 50-52°. Wind: SW 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Colder air will follow a passing low pressure system tonight, and temperatures will fall to the upper 20's by early Saturday as skies become clear behind the cold front.
Saturday looks dry and sunny, but it will be a rather chilly day with afternoon temperatures in the low 40's at best. This is well below average of 50 degrees for late February. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 8-12 mph through the day. Look for clear skies and lows near 29-30 by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday looks dry and it will be milder as winds turn back to the southwest at 10-14 mph by afternoon. This down-slope wind flow should allow temperatures to jump back up to near 50 degrees or even a little higher. We may see a few high clouds but it should be a mostly sunny day. Some colder air will return behind a cold front Sunday night with lows near 27 degrees by sunrise Monday.
In the long-range, some Arctic air may reach Delmarva again by Monday, with high temps. only near 40°. We should see temps. warm to the upper 40's by Tuesday, and be back to the mid 50's by Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks rather chilly with temps. in the mid 40's. The entire period from Saturday to Thursday looks to be dry.
The average high for late February is 50 degrees with an average low of 30 degrees.