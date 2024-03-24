DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Winds from the north could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 40s, feeling like the low 40s with the wind.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mild with some showers possible late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Showers early before afternoon clearing. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 37°F.
Wet weather has come to an end and high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic for the second half of our weekend.
As low pressure pulls away and the high settles in from the north, the pressure gradient will keep northerly winds on the breezy side, with 30 mph gusts possible all day. This will also suppress afternoon highs in the unseasonably cool upper 40s, but the wind chill will make it feel like the low 40s at times.
High pressure brings us lots of sunshine to start the work week. Expect sunshine on Monday and milder, but still cool temperatures with highs in the mid 50s.
Then our next weather maker makes its approach.
On Tuesday, we're just expecting increasing clouds with highs in the mid 50s.
Then another storm system looks to bring rain later in the week. Timing is starting to look a little more certain. We'll likely see some light showers develop by late Wednesday afternoon. The bulk of the rain will likely fall during Thursday before the rain tapers off Friday morning. This also won't be a blockbuster rain storm, but for right now I'm calling for total rainfall of about 1 to 1.5 inches.
Then high pressure builds back in for that all-so-rare sunny Saturday.
A few disturbances could bring some unsettled conditions for the beginning of next week, but no major storms are expected at this time.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for March 31 - April 6.