Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SE-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 48-56. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: 76-82. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy early with the chance of a few showers. Things start to clear up by the evening hours. Turning breezy. Highs: 72-79. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast to start the week. This morning we woke up with temperatures a touch warmer, but a few places are below freezing. A little warmer as you get to the bodies of water that surround us with temperatures in the 40s right at the beach and the bay. We will be watching this low off our coastline as it will make a move toward us and keep some extra clouds around from time to time and it wouldn’t shock me if we had some pockets of mist or drizzle…even a light shower possible in a couple isolated spots later today. This threat is closer to the beach towns with this low sitting just out to the east and with these extra clouds and the wind from the east…temperatures will be cooler at the beach with highs in the 60s. Inland we expect temperatures into the 70s.
As the low departs tonight, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive some very warm air back into the region. Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm days with temperatures back into the 70s to even a few low 80s on Halloween. As the kids head out trick or treating on Thursday evening...it will be in the 60s…dropping into the 50s on a comfortable and quiet evening.
Finally, as we get to Friday is when our first real chance for showers in quite some time arrives in the form of a cold front. Timing of it looks to be in the daytime hours and could even bring us 0.10” of rain! Once this front clears us…high pressure regains control of our forecast and sits overhead for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures cool over the weekend back to where we should be, in fact, it may still be a touch warmer then average with highs in the mid to upper 60s.