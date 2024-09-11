Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 77-86. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
A comfy cool start this morning has dropped temperatures into the 50s this morning. Another great afternoon is ahead of us, but thanks to the wind off the Atlantic…temperatures will be a touch cooler compared to yesterday in most places. With lots of sunshine, we expect temperatures to climb up into the 70s and 80s today with our beach towns in the low to mid 70s this afternoon on the east wind.
High pressure from Canada is in control of our forecast and will remain over our region for the next several days. As the high pressure begins to shift a little bit into Thursday and Friday, the wind turning in off the Atlantic will stick and that will keep temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for highs and just a few extra clouds around from time to time. This may also lead to possible fog as we get to Thursday and Friday morning with the dew point values starting to climb.
The weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and temperatures up into the 80s for highs and an amazing week of weather for Bike Week will conclude with more fantastic weather. Heading into next week, things will remain cool with the wind off the Atlantic with temperatures in the low 80s for highs. Watching an area of low pressure that will try to develop down toward the Carolina’s which may play a factor in our forecast and bring rain into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.