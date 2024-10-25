DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Winds from the north at 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more. Highs in the low 70s, with upper 60s at the beach.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 44°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We have a reasonably nice weekend ahead, although conditions will remain dry, with elevated wildfire danger.
As another dry cold front swings across Delmarva Saturday, we'll see some clouds mixing in with the sun. Cooler temperatures will lag behind the front, so it'll be a mild day with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. More significantly, the winds will pick up again, becoming gusty from the north, which will ramp up the wildfire danger yet again.
Some clouds will linger into Sunday as the front departs. Breezy conditions in the morning will relax by the afternoon, with much lower temperatures, only reaching the low 60s by the afternoon.
Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will warm back up to the mid 70s by mid-week with pretty much no rain in the forecast through the end of October.
In the long range, there is a chance for some showers next weekend, but at this point, confidence is low on whether or not this rain will alleviate the ongoing drought and wildfire conditions.
Burn bans remain in effect for much of Delmarva. Talbot County, Maryland was added today. Outdoor burning is discouraged on the entire peninsula until we can get some more rain. Be extra careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame, and dispose of cigarettes properly.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation abpve normal between November 1 and November 7.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.