DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A light breeze from the north. Highs in the mid 80s with low 80s at the beach.
Saturday night: Clear and cool. Some fog is possible late. Lows in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Welcome to the weekend! All outdoor activities are a "GO!" this weekend!
Unsettled weather from earlier this week has passed down to our south, and high pressure is building in from the north.
The Maryland Midshore and most of Delaware will wake up to sunny skies, however, the cloud deck has not yet cleared much of the Lower Eastern Shore, so don't be surprised if skies are cloudy early today. Those clouds will erode, and the entire peninsula should be mostly sunny by mid to late morning.
Skies should stay mostly sunny into the afternoon with perhaps a few puffy cumulus clouds popping up.
Skies Saturday night will be clear and winds will be light, so temperatures will fall quickly, into the low 60s. Dew points will be close to this point, so a little bit of fog could be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Sunday otherwise will be pleasant.
A disturbance that traveled along the frontal boundary will form a cut-off low off the Mid-Atlantic coast, and meander a little bit into Monday. For Delmarva, Monday will be mainly dry, with maybe a few more clouds than the weekend, but there is a low chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm due to the proximity of that cut-off low.
Starting Tuesday, humidity makes a return as several upper disturbances bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least Thursday.
Look for temperatures to turn quite a bit warmer by the end of this coming week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for August 3 - August 9.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a low, 20 percent chance, of becoming an organized tropical system as it approaches the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.