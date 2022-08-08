Forecast updated on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low 77°. Wind: Southwest 4-11 mph.
Tuesrday: Sunny and very hot. Very humid with theheat index over 100 in the afternoon. Temps. near 90 on the beaches but falling to around 84° PM. Wind: SW 7-16 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mainly clead and very warm. Still very humid. Low 76°. Wind: South 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with thunderatorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be heavy with a strong wind gust. High 93° inland with temps. near 87-92 on the beaches. Wind: SW 1-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a very warm and muggy night on the way with lows near 75-77 degrees. Winds will be light from the SW all night and any rain is very unlikely. Temps. may stay above 80 degrees near the Chesapeake bay.
Tuesday will be hot and sunny, with only some isolated late day thunderstorms about. Rain chances at any one spot are only about 10%. It will be hot with temperatures near 94 in the afternoon, along with very humid conditions. There will be a weak sea breeze on the beaches and the heat index will pass 105 in the afternoon hours. A SW wind will increase to 10-16 mph in the afternoon hours as a cool front approaches.
Wednesday will be hot and very humid but we should see some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front gets nearer. Some of the storms will be heavy and perhaps even severe. Afternoon high temps. will reach 93 degrees before the storms develop with a hear index over 100. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall.
In the long-range, Thursday will be cooler as a cold front passes with scattered showers early. Look for temps. around 87 degrees in the afternoon. Notable cooler and drier air will arrive Friday and this more peasant air mass will linger though the weekend. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 80's from Friday through Sunday. Dew points will drop back into the 50's giving a dry feel to the air. Morning lows may drop as low as 61 degrees by early Sunday.
Monday looks pleasant as well with highs in the mid 80's and a little more humidity around.
The average high for today is 86 degrees with an average low of 67 degrees.