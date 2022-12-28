Forecast updated on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low 29-30°. Winds: SW 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and milder. High 53-54°. Winds: SW 6-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low 34°. Winds: SW 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny, and milder. High 58-60°. Winds: SW 3-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with another freeze as lows dip to around 30 degrees.
Thursday looks sunny and it will be milder with a SW breeze continuing and temps. will reach the low to mid 50's! A high pressure ridge aloft will drift south of the area and a light SW wind will bring in milder air Thursday and Friday.
Friday looks sunny with increasing high clouds in the afternoon. It will be mild with temps. near 57-60° in the afternoon. Winds will be light from the SW at 6-10 mph. Clouds will increase Friday night as a slow moving storm system approaches the area.
In the longer range: New Year's weekend looks very mild, and cloudy, with afternoon temps. near 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday! There will be some showers in the area Saturday and especially Saturday Evening for New Year's Eve. There will be a few lingering showers on New Year's Day (Sunday). Skies will clear Monday but it will stay mild with temps. in the mid 50's and climb to near 60 by Tuesday.
The average low for late December is 30°, with a high temp. of 48°.