Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. (55-65 at the beach). Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-64. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A few evening storms are possible, but not likely at the moment. Highs: 75-82 (55-65 at the beach). Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms by the morning hours. Lows: 60-67. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Turning windy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
The warmer flow from the south and southwest continues to start the workweek this week and will keep the warmer temperatures we got to enjoy on the weekend. It is the same song and dance that we had on Monday for today as we will see sunshine once the fog lifts that has settled in patches overnight to allow temperatures to spike into the 70s inland with a few of us to 80 degrees. With the wind coming in off the Atlantic, granted very light, will keep the beach towns in the 50s for much of the day (it’s amazing how different it will be just a couple miles inland). Expect that fog and low cloud to settle in once again as we head into the overnight into early on Wednesday morning…especially closer to the beach.
Wednesday is when we see the temperatures spike as the wind turns out of the south and southwest with temperatures well into the 70s and even a few of us climbing up into the 80s. If we reach the 80s…it will be across parts of Sussex county (those places where you are equidistant from any of the bodies of water that surround the peninsula). A better chance of seeing 80 degrees comes on Wednesday as the wind starts to pick up out of the southwest on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. This may even lead to a few thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, but I think we will hold off most of that action for Thursday.
Thursday comes the drastic change in the weather as a big and strong cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds and even some hail not out of the question with how cold the airmass behind this front will be coming in from the northwest. Another wave of energy comes in with extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries or very stray showers on Friday brings another re-enforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend.
The weekend forecast actually looks pretty good at the moment…just not super warm that will spoil us this week. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday (it could be cooler at the beach) with the wind out of the north. It looks to warm up on Sunday with highs into the 60s.
Another strong cold front arrives on Monday with chances of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms before temperatures take a tumble for a few days into the middle of next week.