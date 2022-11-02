Forecast updated on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, and a little cooler. Low 53°. Beaches near 57°. Wind: NE 3-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 71°. Beaches 64° PM. Wind: E 5-11 mph. Winds: NE 8-13 mph on the coast.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, and mild for November. Low 53°. Beaches near 57°. Wind: NE 0-3 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: E 1-6 mph. Winds: E 3-8 mph on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be partly cloudy to clear tonight with mainly high thin clouds. It will be cool with lows near 53° by sunrise Wednesday.
High pressure will remain over the area and Thursday looks mostly sunny. It will stay mild, with afternoon temps. peaking at 71° just before 3 PM. We may see some high clouds at times, and the beaches will be cooler with temps. in the mid 60's as winds turn to the NE/E at 4-11 mph inland and near 7-12 mph on the coast.
Friday will be mostly sunny and milder still, with afternoon high temps. near 74°. This is around 10 degrees above the average for early November. Winds will be very light from the East at 0-5 mph in the afternoon. Friday night will be fair and mild with lows near 57 degrees.
In the long range, very mild air will linger across Delmarva through the weekend. Look for sunshine Friday with high temps. near 74 degrees. Even warmer weather is likely for the weekend with temps. in the mid and even upper 70's Saturday through Monday, and little or no rain is expected! The entire region will see temps. of 10-15 degrees above normal by Saturday. Cooler weather will arrive Tuesday with the passage of a cold front.
The average high for today is 64° with an average low of 42°.