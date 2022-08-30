Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 3:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and a passing thundershower possible. Rain chance 60%. Low 69°. Wind: W 3-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Noticeably less humid by afternoon. High 87-88° inland with temps. near 87° on the beaches. Wind: W 7-16 mph. Winds N 11-18 mph PM on the beaches.
Wednesday Night: Clear and cooler with lower humidity. Low 64-66°. Wind: NW 2-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and pleasantly warm with low humidity. High 86-87° inland with temps. near 87° on the beaches. Wind: W/NW 6-12 mph. Winds N 11-14 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for some passing showers or a thunderstorm, as a cold front passes. Winds will turn to the west overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 68-70 degrees by sunrise.
Wednesday will be sunny and it will still be warm, but the humidity will drop. Look for temps. to reach near 89 degrees in the afternoon, but dew points will drop into the 50's by later in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 11-17 mph by afternoon. Wednesday night will be cooler with lows back to around 64 degrees. Meteorological summer ends at Midnight Wednesday night.
Thursday will be sunny and it will be a little cooler with much lower humidity. Look for temps. to reach near 86-87 degrees in the afternoon, but dew points will drop into the low 50's by later in the afternoon. Winds will be from the NW at 9-12 mph by afternoon. Wednesday night will be cooler with lows back to around 64 degrees.
In the long-range, it will be sunny and pleasant Friday as a dry early fall air mass settles over the area. Look for afternoon highs from 85-86° and lows will dip to the low 60's in the morning. The air will be dry with a fall feel to the air.
The weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 80's but it will still not be that humid. Temperatures will generally be above normal from Saturday to Sunday with little or no rain expected. Monday will be warm and humid with scattered thudnershowers ahead of another cool front. Shower and clouds will linger into Tuesday with temps. in the mid 80's during the afternoon hours.
The average high for today is 84 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.