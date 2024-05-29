Forecast updated on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Cooler and drier air will follow a cool front tonight, and linger through the weekend. We will see a few heavy thundershowers as the front passes in the evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers about then clearing and cooler late. Low 57°. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and less humid. Not as warm. High 75-76°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph. Beaches stay near 75°.
Thursday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 53°. Wind: N 2-7 mph.
Friday: Sunny and very pleasant. High 74°. Wind: N 6-12 mph. Beaches near 72°.
Forecast Discussion:
A cool front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the area this evening. Skies will clear late as cooler and drier air arrives and lows will dip into the mid 50's by daybreak. Look for low temps. near 60° by sunrise.
Thursday will be sunny and much less humid behind a cool front. Winds will reach 10-14 mph by mid afternoon with good to excellent visibility. Afternoon temps. will be near 76°. Look for fair skies and lows near 53° by daybreak Friday.
Friday will be sunny and pleasant with low humidity. Afternoon temps. will be near 74°. Look for fair skies and lows near 53° by daybreak Saturday.
In the long-range: Saturday through Sunday also look dry and mild with highs in the upper 70's to near 80° and low temps. in the mid 50's. It should stay mainly sunny through the period. We will see a few showers in the area by Monday afternoon as humidity rises. Meteorological summer begins at Midnight Saturday.
The average low for early May is 57° and the high is 78°.