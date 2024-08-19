Forecast updated on Monday, 19 August 2024, at 3:28 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We will see some rain and thunder tonight as a strong summer cool front moves across the area. Much drier and notably cooler air will arrive behind the front on Tuesday and linger for much of the week!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms about with rain ending by Midnight in most spots. Clearing and cooler late. Low 62-64°. Wind: W/NW 7-16 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, and less humid. Unusually mild for August. High 77-79°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a N wind at 10-18 mph PM.
Tuesday Night: Clear and unusually cool for August! Low 54-5°. Wind: N 4-9 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, and pleasant. High 77°. Wind: NW 6-12 mph. Beaches reach 77° with a NE wind at 8-13 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for thundershowers in the area tonight as a strong summer cool front moves across Delmarva. Some storm cells will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Skies will clear after Midnight with cooler air arriving by daybreak as the front passes. Look for lows near 62 degrees by sunrise. Winds will turn to the NW at 7-16 mph after 1 AM.
Tuesday will be a breezy day with much lower humidity and very good visibility. The temperatures will be near 78 inland by mid-afternoon. Beaches will see an offshore flow and stay in the mid/upper 70's all afternoon. The evening will be very pleasant with unusually mild and dry conditions for August.
The pleasant air mass will linger across the area on Wednesday with morning lows near 62 degrees and afternoon highest temps. Near 77° with a dry feel to the air. Winds will be light from the north all day at under 11 mph. Temps. will fall into the upper 60's by mid-evening with low temps. Wednesday night near 55 degrees. This is ten degrees below the average in late August.
In the long-range:In the long-range: Dry and pleasant weather will linger into Thursday with high temps. in the upper 70's and low humidity. It will turn warmer and more humid Friday and then become balmy again over the weekend. Look for high temps. near 83 Friday then in the mid 80's From Saturday through Monday. Low temps. will be in the upper 50's Thursday, but warm to the mid 60's Sunday and Monday.
The average low for mid August is 66° and the high is 85°.