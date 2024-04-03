Forecast updated on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front will bring rain and thunder to the area this evening. A few thunderstorm cells will be strong but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Clouds will linger behind this system Thursday and Friday with gusty winds bringing cooler air to the area. A Tornado Watch covers most of Delmarva until 7 PM.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening thundershowers, then partial clearing and becoming very breezy. Cooler late. Low 44°. Wind: W/NW 9-19 mph. Winds gusting to over 22 mph near open water.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. A few spotty showers passing by. High 57-58°. Beaches 58°. Wind: NW 10-19 mph. Wind on the beaches 12-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Partial clearing and breezy. Cooler. Low 39°. Wind: /NW 8-16 mph. Winds gusting to over 20 mph near open water.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. High 53°. Beaches 53°. Wind: NW 11-21 mph. Wind on the beaches 13-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight, and it will be windy with passing showers early. Look for low temps. To reach the mid 40's by daybreak with perhaps some clearing. Winds will be from the W/NW at 10-20 mph.
Thursday will turn windy and cooler with partial clearing. Look for afternoon temps. near 56-58 degrees with a west wind at 12-20 mph by afternoon. Clouds will linger into the night with lows back to the upper 30's by daybreak Friday.
Friday will turn stay breezy and it will be cooler still with afternoon temps. only in the low 50's. This is well below the average high near 60 degrees. Clouds will linger into the night with lows back to the mid 30's by daybreak Saturday.
In the long range: Saturday looks cool, with clouds and some sun, but more sunshine is expected Sunday. Look for temps. in the mid 50's for afternoon highest temps. Monday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy for the eclipse, but it will turn milder with a high near 63°.Tuesday looks milder with sunshine and temps. near 70 degrees!
The average low for today is 40° and the high is 61°.