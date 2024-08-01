Forecast updated on Thursday, 1 August 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Hotter weather will continue tomorrow with an Excessive Heat Warning posted for most of the region. Look for high temps. near 95 degrees and the heat index will approach 110! Some late day storms will develop Friday with more storms over the weekend as temps. edge down.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear and warmer. Low 76°. Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Friday: Excessive Heat Warning! Mostly sunny, and hot. High 94-96°. Heat index near 105-110. Wind: SSW 11-22 mph. Beaches reach 89° then a weak sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 80°. A few storms around in the evening.
Friday Night: Scattered thundershowers in the evening. Warm and muggy. Low 76°. Wind: S 6-13 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and not as hot. PM Storms about and some may have heavy rain. High 89-91°. Wind: S 9-18 mph. Beaches reach 83° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 75°.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair skies and warm temperatures tonight across the region. Expect low temps. in the mid 70's by daybreak with a light south wind under 5 mph. Winds may be higher near open water though and especially on the Chesapeake Bay. It will be quite muggy.
Friday looks much the same with the heat index values reaching 105 or higher during the afternoon hours. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Friday and this means all outdoor work and activities should be greatly reduced and moved to very early in the day. We will see a south wind at 12-20 mph. The temperatures will reach the mid 90's inland and even the mid to upper 80's on the beaches as only a weak sea breeze will arrive to cool things off to the upper 70's in the afternoon hours. There will be some scattered storms around in the late day and early evening hours.
Saturday will not be quite as hot as the upper level high over the region weakens and shifts west. This means increasing winds and a few thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. We will see a south winds at 9-18 mph. The temperatures will reach the upper 80's inland and the upper 70's on the beaches as a sea breeze will arrive to cool things off.
In the long-range: Saturday through Tuesday look very warm, with muggy air and afternoon temps. around 88-90 degrees. We will see some late day storms around, but most will stay dry.
The average low for late July is 68° and the high is 87°.