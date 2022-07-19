Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Warm and humid with fair skies. Low 73°. Wind: SW 1-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. High: 93°. Beaches may be very hot as well before a weak sea breeze arrives pm. Wind: SW 4-10 mph. Rain chance 10% at any one spot.
Wednesday Night: Fair, warm, and very humid. Low 75-76°. Wind: S 5-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Excessive Heat Watch in effect. High: 96°. Beaches may be very hot as well before a weak sea breeze arrives PM. Wind: SW 9-18 mph. Rain chance 40% at any one spot after 3 pm.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows near 73-74 degrees. Only a few very isolated showers are expected. Winds will be light from the SW.
Wednesday looks hotter still as winds turn to the southwest at 5-10 mph by the afternoon. Inland temps. will be near 93°, and the coast will see afternoon temps. in the upper 80' with only a weak sea breeze. Rain chances are below 10% on Wednesday and the heat index will pass 100.
Thursday will be even hotter with temps. near 96 and a heat index near 106 in the afternoon. An excessive heat watch has been posted by the NWS for Thursday over much of Delaware, and it will likely end up covering most of Delmarva. There will be some scattered late-day storms around as a weak cool front moves into the area. The storms may produce some localized very heavy rains.
In the long range, hotter weather will continue all week, and into the weekend with highs from 93-95 degrees and very high humidity. The heat index will pass 100 each day. We may see some spotty storms around. A weak front will arrive with some thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, but it will stay quite hot.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.