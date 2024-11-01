Forecast Updated on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy early with the chance of a few showers. Things start to clear up by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 74-80. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 39-47. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 31-42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast to start the week. This morning we woke up with temperatures feeling more like summertime than the first day in November. We have a cold front arriving this morning and some clouds. There will be enough moisture holding that we could see a stray sprinkle or light shower, but it is looking more and more likely that this front will be another dry one. As the front clears us this afternoon, we should see more and more sunshine with the wind shifting out of the west and then the northwest and begin to pull in more seasonable air for this evening and tonight. This means we have one more warm afternoon with highs into the 70s and a few of us still reach 80 degrees.
High pressure regains control of our forecast and sits overhead for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be right where we should be, in fact, it may still be a touch warmer than average with highs in the mid to upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine. This high pressure sits overhead again most of next week with temperatures soaring again by the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Some indications that we may actually get a rain chance into late next week with a cold front and possibly some tropical moisture. At this point with how many situations didn’t pan out with this idea…we will just put it on the backburner and monitor it as we get closer to that point.