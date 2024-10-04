Forecast Updated on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 73-81. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible overnight. Most of us will be dry. Lows: 58-67. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Plenty of clouds to start the day which give way to sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-62. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Monday: Plenty of clouds to start the day which give way to sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
High pressure will settle and take control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek and allow for warmer temperatures as the wind starts to turn more south and east. Highs this afternoon will be into the upper 70s and low 80s. As we move into this evening and tonight, a weak front arrives which will bring extra clouds into the overnight and we can’t even rule out a stray shower or two into the early morning hours of Saturday.
As we wake up early on Saturday, the clouds will start to quickly give way to lots of sunshine into the afternoon hours and it will still be warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures up into the 70s and some low 80s.
Watching for another front to move across the area early on Monday with some extra clouds and maybe a shower or two. This forecast is a lot like Saturday where the majority of us will be dry, but we can’t say the shower chance on Monday is not zero. Anyway, by the afternoon on Monday we will see lots of sunshine again and the wind will pick up from the north and west. As it does, some much colder air will be dragged across Delmarva and bring a real fall-like feel to the air into next week. There are indications that our coldest communities could drop into the upper 30s for morning temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning.